Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 62,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,983. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

