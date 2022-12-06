OmniaVerse (OMNIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $313,310.65

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $313,310.65 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

