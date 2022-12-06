One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,397,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,320,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,751,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

LCTU stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

