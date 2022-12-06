One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 702,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.