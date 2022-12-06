One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $1,806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,159 shares of company stock worth $35,528,507 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -150.12 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $399.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.60.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
