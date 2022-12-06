One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $1,806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,159 shares of company stock worth $35,528,507 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -150.12 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $399.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.60.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

