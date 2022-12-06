One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.