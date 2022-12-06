One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

