One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.16.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

