One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNH opened at $535.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $499.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.89 and its 200 day moving average is $518.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

