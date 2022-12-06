One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $154.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

