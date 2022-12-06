Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

