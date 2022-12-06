Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.24 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $57.24 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08425151 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,251,456.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

