Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $58.84 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $58.84 million and $4.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08301648 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,036,334.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

