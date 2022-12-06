Orchid Price Reaches $0.0830 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $57.36 million and $2.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

