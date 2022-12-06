O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 3.3% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $10.88 on Tuesday, hitting $832.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $791.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

