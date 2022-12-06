Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 587266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Osisko Metals from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Osisko Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a PE ratio of -7.59.
Osisko Metals Company Profile
Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.
