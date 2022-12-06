Palo Alto Investors LP Decreases Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,171 shares during the quarter. Alkermes accounts for approximately 1.6% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131,205 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,606,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,561,000 after buying an additional 454,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,121,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

ALKS stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 2,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

