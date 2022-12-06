Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 40,901 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Palo Alto Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,840,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,901 shares during the period. Insmed makes up approximately 10.0% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 4.87% of Insmed worth $115,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 116,937 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 242,092 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

