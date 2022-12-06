Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 20.08 and last traded at 20.61. Approximately 2,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 76,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.00.

Paramount Global Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of 26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 6.92 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $45,451,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $39,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $9,701,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $5,472,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $6,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

