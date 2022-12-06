Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Paulson & CO. Inc. decreased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences accounts for 1.0% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 0.77% of Pacira BioSciences worth $20,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 19.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

