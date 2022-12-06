PDT Partners LLC Acquires 7,697 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,470,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,541,000 after purchasing an additional 109,036 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 140,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

