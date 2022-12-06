PDT Partners LLC Buys 28,875 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 7.1 %

EWBC opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.