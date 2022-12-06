PDT Partners LLC Grows Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 81,811 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers comprises 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 29,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

SBLK opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

