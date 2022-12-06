PDT Partners LLC Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,693,000 after buying an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,989,000 after buying an additional 141,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $190.83.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,954. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

