PDT Partners LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 369.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,502 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after buying an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,594,000 after buying an additional 381,336 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

