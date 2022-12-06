PDT Partners LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 325.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,720 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Brunswick worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Brunswick by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

