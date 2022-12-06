PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $459.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.61. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $463.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

