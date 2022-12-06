PDT Partners LLC Purchases 51,058 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
PDCE opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.51.
In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
