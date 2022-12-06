PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,027,096 shares of company stock valued at $70,727,302 and sold 95,034 shares valued at $7,694,201. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog Stock Down 6.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

