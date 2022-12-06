PDT Partners LLC Sells 30,288 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,288 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $617,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 2.4 %

SCI opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

