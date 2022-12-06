PDT Partners LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.84.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average is $142.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $217.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

