Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) is Highside Global Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Highside Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,897 shares during the period. Pegasystems comprises 6.0% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Pegasystems worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.