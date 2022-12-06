PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 174,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

