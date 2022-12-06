Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $834.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

