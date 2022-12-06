Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. 5,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,241. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

