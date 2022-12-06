Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.10

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 12908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.08%.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

