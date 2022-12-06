Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

PM stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

