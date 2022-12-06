Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

