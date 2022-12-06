Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:FENG opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.
About Phoenix New Media
