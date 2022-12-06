Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.32

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 9441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.94 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.51%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 167.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 110,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 69,224 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Stories

