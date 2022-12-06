Piper Sandler Trims Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Target Price to $8.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 433.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 12.3 %
Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,668. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.