Piper Sandler Trims Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Target Price to $8.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 433.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,668. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

