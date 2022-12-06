Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Cap of $66.24 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $66.24 million and $58,280.97 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00269884 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00088206 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,812,103 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

