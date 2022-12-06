Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Up 5.6%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50. 573,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 360,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Planet 13 Trading Up 5.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.
About Planet 13
Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet 13 (PLNHF)
