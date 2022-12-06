Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.