Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 7.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.89. 359,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,142,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

About Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

