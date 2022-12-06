Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 403,835 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,835 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.90% of DT Midstream worth $42,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 764.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

