Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353,045 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $38,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

