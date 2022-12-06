Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 345,001 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,001 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $42,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

