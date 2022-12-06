Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 353,069 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Centene worth $54,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Centene by 79.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

