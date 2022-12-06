Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 818,300 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.12% of Sage Therapeutics worth $40,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

