Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $36.90 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.56% of Flex worth $36,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at $82,769,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 5.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Flex by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 103,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Flex by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,481,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 543,262 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,575 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

